Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

In-person plays return to Ent Center for the Arts

By Jessica Gruenling
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12x81g_0aufyaM800

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In-person performances are returning to the Ent Center for the Arts. Last week, Theatreworks announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season.

For its 46th season, Theatreworks will present five plays, beginning in September with Jen Silverman’s “Witch” and ending in the summer of 2022 with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

Artistic Director Caitlin Lowans says over the past year they've adapted to everything the pandemic has thrown their way. They've put on shows on Zoom and on stage outdoors.

"I think in some ways the actors felt the difference even more than the audience did. We experimented a lot with sort of chat features, so when we were live on Facebook or over Zoom the audience could respond and it was really fun getting to see them engage," said Lowans.

Now they'll be inside the theater on Thursday as Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill will debut. The show shares one night at the end of Billie Holiday's career. Since they have to follow union rules, there will still be some restrictions on capacity and social distancing.

"Or they’re going to request us to have our audience members masked, which may not be true for all performing events inside the Ent Center but when people see a Theaterworks production, at least for the next couple of months, we are going to ask them to wear masks," said Lowans.

Subscriptions/passes for the season are on sale at entcenterforthearts.org or through the UCCS box office at (719) 255-3232. Season tickets purchased now through Aug. 1 include an early-bird discount.

Theatreworks 2021-22 Season Schedule :

“Witch” by Jen Silverman

Directed by Caitlin Lowans

Sept. 16-Oct. 10, 2021
A woman who may be a witch needs to think fast when a man who’s definitely the devil comes knocking in this dark comedy based on a Jacobean classic.

“Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahue

Directed by Marisa Hébert

Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021
Over a lifetime, our hero makes a list to cheer up their mother, only to discover this key: Joy can spring from life’s littlest things.

“Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue” by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Directed by Julio Agustin

Jan. 27-Feb.13, 2022
Three generations of family men who share a love of music and the scars of military service are held together by their mother, herself a former nurse in the Vietnam War in this Puerto-Rican American story.

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison adapted by Lydia Diamond

April 21-May 15, 2022
A longing to be loved dwells in all of us and this story examines the standards of physical beauty, a Black girl’s coming of age, and the devastating events she endures in this adaptation of the novel by Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison.

“Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare

Directed by Kathryn Walsh

July 7-31, 2022
When a case of mistaken identity turns to destiny in this classic tale of love, longing, and the sea.

The post In-person plays return to Ent Center for the Arts appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
980
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Billie Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Emerson S Bar Grill#Entcenterforthearts Org#Uccs#Rican American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

JustBelieve training introduces Pueblo kids to the world of agriculture

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Training horses, horse-shoeing, and equine photography. These are just a few of the skills taught at JustBelieve Training; a program out in Pueblo that introduces inner-city youth to the world of agriculture. Jamon Turner, the founder of JustBelieve, is passionate about providing access to the outdoors to disadvantaged communities. Each day, The post JustBelieve training introduces Pueblo kids to the world of agriculture appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Christmas in July Ring Sunday at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance announces the first-ever Christmas in July Ring, on Sunday, July 25th at 2:15 and 3:15 at the bandshell in Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.  Approximately 40 handbell musicians from across Colorado Springs will join in flash-mob fashion on the bandshell stage under the direction of Kevin McChesney, nationally known handbell composer, The post Christmas in July Ring Sunday at Acacia Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sneak peek of Colorado Springs’ 150th-anniversary parade float

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, KRDO got a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of one of the main COS 150: Downtown Celebration "Parade through Time" floats. The float, called “America the Beautiful,” highlights Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain. The float is being constructed by GE Johnson Special Projects. It is one of more than The post Sneak peek of Colorado Springs’ 150th-anniversary parade float appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Peak Vista prepares students for back-to-school season with care fairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) will host three Back-to-School Care Fairs to prepare children for the new school year. Students will receive a wellness exam and any needed immunizations during their appointment. Children ages 6-18 will receive a backpack with school supplies and other health items at the end of their The post Peak Vista prepares students for back-to-school season with care fairs appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy