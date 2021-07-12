In-person plays return to Ent Center for the Arts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In-person performances are returning to the Ent Center for the Arts. Last week, Theatreworks announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season.

For its 46th season, Theatreworks will present five plays, beginning in September with Jen Silverman’s “Witch” and ending in the summer of 2022 with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

Artistic Director Caitlin Lowans says over the past year they've adapted to everything the pandemic has thrown their way. They've put on shows on Zoom and on stage outdoors.

"I think in some ways the actors felt the difference even more than the audience did. We experimented a lot with sort of chat features, so when we were live on Facebook or over Zoom the audience could respond and it was really fun getting to see them engage," said Lowans.

Now they'll be inside the theater on Thursday as Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill will debut. The show shares one night at the end of Billie Holiday's career. Since they have to follow union rules, there will still be some restrictions on capacity and social distancing.

"Or they’re going to request us to have our audience members masked, which may not be true for all performing events inside the Ent Center but when people see a Theaterworks production, at least for the next couple of months, we are going to ask them to wear masks," said Lowans.

Subscriptions/passes for the season are on sale at entcenterforthearts.org or through the UCCS box office at (719) 255-3232. Season tickets purchased now through Aug. 1 include an early-bird discount.

Theatreworks 2021-22 Season Schedule :

“Witch” by Jen Silverman

Directed by Caitlin Lowans

Sept. 16-Oct. 10, 2021

A woman who may be a witch needs to think fast when a man who’s definitely the devil comes knocking in this dark comedy based on a Jacobean classic.

“Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahue

Directed by Marisa Hébert

Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021

Over a lifetime, our hero makes a list to cheer up their mother, only to discover this key: Joy can spring from life’s littlest things.

“Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue” by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Directed by Julio Agustin

Jan. 27-Feb.13, 2022

Three generations of family men who share a love of music and the scars of military service are held together by their mother, herself a former nurse in the Vietnam War in this Puerto-Rican American story.

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison adapted by Lydia Diamond

April 21-May 15, 2022

A longing to be loved dwells in all of us and this story examines the standards of physical beauty, a Black girl’s coming of age, and the devastating events she endures in this adaptation of the novel by Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison.

“Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare

Directed by Kathryn Walsh

July 7-31, 2022

When a case of mistaken identity turns to destiny in this classic tale of love, longing, and the sea.

