Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger Confirms Azan Tefou Split: We ‘Decided to Go Our Separate Ways’

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 17 days ago

It’s a wrap. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger confirmed she and Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) split after months of speculation.

The season 4 star, 27, shared an update about their relationship status in a new statement on Monday, July 12. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Nicole told In Touch, confirming they remained amicable after calling it quits. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately we can no longer continue our journey together.” Celebuzz was the first to break the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJDVh_0aufyXep00
Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

“This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all,” the mother of one continued following her return to America in August 2020 from a trip to visit her long-distance love in Morocco. “But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it. Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continues to support us as separate individuals. Hassan is a good person and deserves to be happy as much as I do. We ended on good terms and I wish him the best.”

The duo previously fueled breakup rumors by deleting all of their pictures together on social media and sharing cryptic messages in February 2021. She also removed the “engaged to H” part of her Instagram bio.

Nicole and Azan appeared to be in a good place last year, but the distance between them is likely a large factor in their decision to move forward. After going to visit him in March, she quarantined with him for five months in his native country due to the coronavirus pandemic causing travel bans. It wasn’t until August that she was able to return to the United States to reunite with her family and daughter, May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s82Ys_0aufyXep00
Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Fans watched the former couple, who met on a dating app and made their reality TV debut together in 2016, appear in seasons 4 and 5 of the flagship series. Nicole and Azan later returned for season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Although they did get engaged and planned to wed, Nicole and Azan postponed their nuptials twice. Her stepdad, Joe Fouraker, previously explained the timing wasn’t “right” and said they were still hoping to get hitched one day.

Now that it’s officially over between the pair, fans are wondering if Nicole would be open to appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life amid her new gig as a Twitch streamer.

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

42
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Morocco#Instagram#Twitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola confirms split from fiance

July 27 (UPI) -- Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has called it quits with her fiancé. The 34-year-old television personality confirmed Monday on TikTok that she has ended her engagement to Christian Biscardi. Giancola shared a video where she answered questions while performing the "Chopping Dance," a social media trend. When asked...
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement for running a press agency’s photograph of her on her Instagram page without permission. What Happened: The BBC reports that Integral Images Inc., a New York City-based photography and videography service, took Lipa’s photograph on Feb. 3, 2019 while she was standing in line at an airport. The photograph showed the singer holding her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversized hat.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lindsie Chrisley BLASTS Julie For Changing Todd, Ruining Their Relationship

Lindsie Chrisley took to her Instagram Stories to blast her stepmother Julie for changing her father Todd and ruining their relationship. Todd’s estranged daughter took aim at Julie Chrisley on her Instagram Stories. So, the shots fired will expire after 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptic message was indirect in taking a shot at her father Todd’s wife. But, the meaning behind her cryptic message was clear. Lindsie blames Julie for having no relationship with her father Todd.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy