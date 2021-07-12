Cancel
Valley Metro releases new app with real-time tracking

By Independent Newsmedia
yourvalley.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis digital tool is a game-changer for our riders. It basically takes all of the guesswork out of planning a transit trip,. Ever wonder when your bus is arriving? Or when the next train will pull into the station?. Ponder no more. Valley Metro officials report in partnership with the...

