Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $110,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.