Milwaukee architect Plunkett Raysich opens Austin office

Plunkett Raysich Architects LLP of Milwaukee is expanding to Austin with a one-person operation that is expected to grow. Plunkett Raysich has been active in Austin since 2012 working on projects for dentists with local partner Practice Design Group, according to a company statement. It recently relocated Ken Turba from PRA’s Madison office to establish an official presence in Austin that could grow as the firm pursues more work designing multifamily housing, offices and more dental clinics, for example. Turba initially will set up shop in Practice Design Group’s office space in Austin.