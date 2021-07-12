Blockchain technology explained powering Bitcoin

One market that is growing at an incredibly significant rate is the cryptocurrency market. New coins are being created every day and it can be difficult to know which exchanges can be trusted and which ones offer the best rates for each coin. You need to understand that crypto exchanges are the on and off-ramps for every cryptocurrency transaction and you can trade your bitcoin, ethereum, or any of your other altcoins for fiat currencies such as the USD or the EUR and vice versa. Selecting a trusted crypto exchange is the first thing that you need to do to enable your bitcoin holdings and it can be a challenge to know what to stay away from. The good news is that there are many sites, such as The Money Mongers, which recommend the best exchanges to use, like Phemex for example. Here is a guideline that will help you make the best possible decision for yourself.