Easy Fried Basa Fish Fillet Recipe

Gyoza is one of the most famous Japanese appetizers around, and whether you like it steamed or fried, it's always a hit. According to Ejji Ramen, there are a few different takes on just how this delicious dish came to be. Many believe that Chinese practitioner Zhang Zhongjing made gyoza a medicine to treat ears with frostbite. He would cook everything and then place them on people's frostbitten ears to help keep them warm. Now we've heard it all, right? The Chinese people took the recipe and ran with it and soldiers eventually re-created it in Japan.