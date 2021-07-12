Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes throws shade at Chargers’ Justin Herbert: ‘I’ll see it when I believe it’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert was electric in 2020, setting NFL rookie records for most touchdown passes (31), total touchdowns (36), completions (396) and 300-yard passing games (eight). Herbert nearly upset the Chiefs in his NFL debut in Week 2, losing to the reigning Super Bowl champs in heartbreaking fashion (are the Chargers capable of losing any other way?). The 6’6” gunslinger did eventually beat Kansas City—albeit without most of their starters in Week 17—impressing with four total touchdowns in a 38-21 Bolts rout.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
John Smoltz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Baseball#American Football#Chiefskingdom#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLTODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes hits the golf course with baby Sterling in precious pic

Get ready for a double dose of adorableness. Proud parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews just shared two new photos of their 4-month-old daughter, Sterling, and each one is sure to have you saying, “Aw!”. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a new family photo to Instagram Thursday in which...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes Called the 'Best I've Seen' by NFL HC: 'He's Played 2 Bad Games'

Non-controversial statement: Patrick Mahomes is very good at football. Perhaps very controversial statement: Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in NFL history. One NFL head coach categorized him as the "best [he's] ever seen" in an interview with Mike Sando of The Athletic. “Mahomes is the best I’ve seen,” the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Patrick Mahomes Completes Ridiculous Pass At Camp

Just a few months ago, Patrick Mahomes did everything humanly possible to help keep his team in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, a porous offensive line had Mahomes scrambling his life. The world watched as the former NFL MVP made throws that didn’t seem possible – only to see his receivers drop those passes.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes stuns with a no-look pass

It didn’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to dazzle with his mind and arm. this incredible no-look pass from the elite Mahomes to Tyreek Hill Wednesday as the Chiefs are underway in training camp. For all the news and up-to-the-minute info on the team that seeks...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Reaction To Rookie Card Sale

In March, a Tom Brady rookie card sold for a little over $3 million. It was a record-breaking auction at the time, but a Patrick Mahomes rookie card just surpassed it. An autographed rookie card of Mahomes from National Treasures sold for $4.3 million, knocking off the previous record held by a Brady rookie card.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Travis Kelce’s Surprising Admission

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a pretty strong connection on the field, but even the superstar quarterback didn’t know the secret that his tight end “revealed” on Wednesday. In an interview on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Kelce shared that his last name is actually pronounced “Kelse” instead...
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes card sells for $4.3 million

Patrick Mahomes may break some of Tom Brady‘s career passing records some day, but he broke an off-field record of Brady’s today. A 1-of-1 National Treasures autographed rookie card featuring Mahomes sold at auction today for $4.3 million. That makes it the most expensive football card ever sold, topping a record set by a Tom Brady autographed rookie card, which sold for $3.1 million last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy