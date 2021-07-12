Patrick Mahomes throws shade at Chargers’ Justin Herbert: ‘I’ll see it when I believe it’
Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert was electric in 2020, setting NFL rookie records for most touchdown passes (31), total touchdowns (36), completions (396) and 300-yard passing games (eight). Herbert nearly upset the Chiefs in his NFL debut in Week 2, losing to the reigning Super Bowl champs in heartbreaking fashion (are the Chargers capable of losing any other way?). The 6’6” gunslinger did eventually beat Kansas City—albeit without most of their starters in Week 17—impressing with four total touchdowns in a 38-21 Bolts rout.www.audacy.com
