On Tuesday, more than six months after Donald Trump sent a violent mob to overturn the results of the 2020 election, four police officers delivered searing testimony detailing their experiences defending the Capitol as it was under attack. District of Columbia Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone told lawmakers he was beaten unconscious and suffered a heart attack after being shocked with his own Taser multiple times. “I was dragged from the line of officers and into the crowd,” he said. “I was electrocuted again and again and again.”