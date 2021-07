Ted Lasso is back for a second season. I wrote about the joy of the series overall last week, and now I’ll be reviewing each episode. Spoiler-filled thoughts on the premiere, “Goodbye, Earl,” coming up just as soon as we discuss Tom Cruise’s hair in Magnolia… When last we left Ted Lasso, our titular hero continued the Major League homage by promising Rebecca that he would get AFC Richmond promoted back to the EPL, and then do something no one would expect: “Win the whole fucking thing.” Well, technically, when last we left Ted and Rebecca, she was in shock after...