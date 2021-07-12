Cancel
Economy

Miami-Dade Beacon Council seeks company partners to create employment pipeline for underserved

By Evely Forte
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2019 by the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, MCV has raised $2 million to date. It has placed over 80 people in jobs since October 2020.

