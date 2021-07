The Aviation Advisory Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and will be held in a hybrid format, which means attendees can choose whether to attend in-person or virtually. Board Members will be attending the meeting virtually via Zoom. People may join the meeting virtually by Zoom or in-person. Some staff will be present in the room while others will participate virtually. Virtual participation will continue to be allowed for any participant, including staff, board and commission members, and the public.