BCSD sets date for Back to School Bash

Jul. 12—The first day of the 2021-22 school year is now less than a month away, so it won't be long before school supplies become more prominent on local retailers' shelves. Another harbinger of the start of school is the Baldwin County School District's (BCSD) annual Back to School Bash. The public school system this week announced via its social media channels that this year's Bash is set to take place Friday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event has been held indoors at Baldwin High School the last couple of years, but a change back to the former norm has been made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Bash will take place outside Lakeview Academy (220 N. ABC St.) as a precautionary measure.