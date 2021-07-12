Cancel
Basketball

WNBA Legend Maya Moore Receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2021 ESPYs

Cover picture for the article2014 WNBA champion Maya Moore, a champion for criminal justice reform, was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday night. The four-time WNBA champion was presented with the award by Robin Roberts on what would have been Ashe’s 78th birthday. Moore’s husband, Johnathon...

