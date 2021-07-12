WNBA Legend Maya Moore Receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2021 ESPYs

“You had to be there” moments are far and few between nowadays. Technology is the main culprit of that. While it’s brought many positives to the world by the way of access, it’s also led to many authentic or intimate experiences now feeling overexposed and losing their true purpose. Grassroots basketball has felt the effects of this just as much as anyone. Social media has helped in transforming talented high school hoopers into online celebrities with large followings overnight. That has led to many grassroots showcases and tournaments drawing large in-person crowds—sold out, standing-room-only, in many cases. And even if you’ve been unable to attend one of these events in person, many HS events today are televised or live streamed. Point being, if you’ve ever wanted to watch America’s top HS prospects in action, you’ve had plenty of ways of doing so at your disposal.