Honor Flight cancels remaining trips

By Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
 17 days ago

Jul. 12—SPRINGFIELD — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is disappointed to announce that all remaining 2021 flights from Springfield have been cancelled. This difficult decision was made after careful analysis of the extensive protocols issued by the National Honor Flight organization for resuming 2021 flights as well as the public access/gathering and COVID-19 restrictions currently in place at many of the Washington DC venues and the airports as well as on the aircraft and buses. Areas of concern include COVID pre-screening of all passengers and volunteers, face covering requirements which would result in veterans and guardians being masked for multiple hours continuously during the day, COVID testing of non- or partially-vaccinated passengers and quarantine requirements for that group upon return.

