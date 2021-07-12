Cancel
Gregory Lynn Carroll

By Taya White
KMZU
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory Lynn Carroll, 66, of Lawson died Sunday, July 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethel Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Flack Memorial Christian Church in Excelsior Springs. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Burial will follow the services at Bethel Cemetery south of Polo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethel Church in care of the funeral home.

