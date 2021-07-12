Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US-Russia say climate talks a springboard to ease tensions

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ep44N_0aufwDB700

MOSCOW — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Monday that climate change talks could act as a springboard to help reduce escalating tensions between the two rivals nations.

Kerry met Lavrov as part of his four-day visit to Moscow as tensions continue to complicate the two countries' bilateral relations. Kerry is the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit Russia so far.

Lavrov said that Russia “attaches great importance" to the issues of climate change and will continue to cooperate with other nations on these issues.

Russia's top diplomat said Kerry's Moscow visit sends “an important and a positive signal for development of our bilateral relations, for alleviating the tension, and establishing substantive and professional work in the areas where we can find a common denominator.”

Kerry said he believed there was “space” for Russia and the U.S. “to collaborate on this (climate change issues) and perhaps to be able to open up some better opportunities on other issues, as we do cooperate on this.”

The U.S. official said climate change is as important a challenge as any the two men had negotiated in the past such as nuclear weapons.

“We spent years, you and I, negotiating on worse. We negotiated on chemical weapons, we negotiated on nuclear weapons. I would say to you without any reservation, this is absolutely as critical, as compelling, as urgent an issue, as any of those others,” Kerry said.

The U.S. follows China as global leaders in climate-damaging emissions of coal and petroleum fumes. But Russia, the world's No. 4 because of its dependence on coal for power generation, is an outsize contributor to climate change relative to the size of its economy and population.

Kerry, former Secretary of State in the Obama administration, is encouraging other governments to commit to tough targets to cut emissions ahead of a U.N. global climate summit later this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part by video in Biden’s April climate summit. But the Russian leader's government has set only unambitious goals for cutting emissions as the waste from burning fossil fuels heats up the planet.

Kerry's trip comes as the two nations spar over ransomware attacks blamed on gangs linked to Russia, putting Biden under domestic pressure to punish Russia over the hacking.

Biden’s administration has sought cooperation with U.S. opponents and competitors on climate despite sometimes hostile relations on other matters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
49K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Ap#Russian#State#U N#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
Foreign PolicyWDEZ 101.9 FM

Russia says U.S. wants China included in arms control talks – Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that the United States wanted China to be included in wider talks on nuclear arms control, the Interfax news agency reported. Ryabkov made the comments a day after senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted talks in Geneva to...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Fingers crossed for new US-Russia arms control talks

Together, the United States and Russia possess approximately 90% of the world’s nuclear stockpile. To ignore each other here is not exactly conducive to U.S. national security. But as new strategic arms control talks get underway, there are signs of hope. True, there is always the possibility that negotiators will...
PoliticsNewsweek

Russia Calls Joe Biden's Comments on Nation's Economy 'Inherently Incorrect'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said President Joe Biden's derogatory comments about Russia's economy were "inherently incorrect" as senior diplomats from both countries met Wednesday in Geneva for talks. On Tuesday, Biden spoke to members of the U.S. intelligence community, saying that Russia's economy has "nuclear weapons and oil wells...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Wants Britain, France To Join Wider Nuclear Talks With U.S.

Russia says it wants Britain and France to become part of wider nuclear arms control talks with the United States as Washington continues to seek China's inclusion in the negotiations. Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's envoy to the United States, said on July 29 that enlarging the framework of the arms control...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US and Russia hold 'substantive' strategic stability talks as Moscow raps Biden for comments

(CNN) — US and Russian officials had "professional and substantive talks" on strategic stability in Switzerland, the State Department said in a statement Wednesday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation of US officials in a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov, the first in a series of "integrated Strategic Stability Dialogue" talks arranged in June at President Joe Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Politicshngn.com

Kremlin Says Biden's Assessment of Russia Shows Lack of Knowledge

On Wednesday, the Kremlin criticized US President Joe Biden's characterization of Russia and said that it was inaccurate and showed a lack of understanding of the nation. Biden recently has blurted out that what Russia only possesses are nuclear weapons and oil. Biden Boasted U.S. Intelligence Against Russia. Pres. Joe...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Talks for New US-Russia Arms Deal to Stir up Old Bugaboo

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their search for a new approach to arms control, Moscow and Washington are likely to soon encounter an old bugaboo: Russia's demand that the U.S. stop resisting limits on its missile defenses, which the Russians view as a long-term threat and the Americans see as a deterrent to war.
PoliticsPosted by
In Homeland Security

US, Russia Envoys Hold Strategic Stability Talks in Geneva

When AMU students compete in model UN competitions and take courses in International Relations and Global Security, they are most likely thinking about careers in international affairs, intelligence as well as in global security. These students also gain knowledge from closely following current events, especially when opposing sides meet in hopes of ironing out thorny issues of mutual interest.
PoliticsObserver

RUSSIA Recent Putin boasts are unnecessary

Americans old enough to remember the prediction “We will bury you,” pronounced by Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet Union premier from 1958-64, still might recall some of the “few choice words” they uttered in response. Khrushchev, who was adept at making predictions regarding a U.S. demise, despite pursuing a policy of “peaceful...
U.S. PoliticsUnion Leader

U.S., Russia hold nuclear talks in Geneva after summit push

GENEVA/WASHINGTON -- Senior U.S. and Russian officials on Wednesday restarted talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations, the State Department said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov headed their delegations...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Nuclear Talks Between U.S., Russia, Kick Off In Geneva

U.S. and Russian diplomats have started talks on strategic nuclear stability in the Swiss city of Geneva as the two sides look to agree on reductions to their nuclear arsenals. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is leading the U.S. delegation, while Russia's team is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Moscow and the midterms

Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Nahal Toosi, POLITICO’s foreign affairs correspondent, filling in for Alex Ward this week as your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; if you’re getting this from a friend, do yourself a favor and subscribe here.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold the first round of strategic and arms control talks of the Biden administration next week in Switzerland, the two countries announced on Friday. Wednesday’s discussions in Geneva come as the two countries are embroiled in myriad disputes ranging from weapons...

Comments / 1

Community Policy