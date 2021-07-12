Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Interference Hunting Handbook

By VIAVI Solutions
telecoms.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentifying and correcting interference issues in a mobile environment is a challenging but critical task. Mobile users near the interference source will experience degraded call success rates, increased dropped calls, decreased battery life, poor voice quality, and reduced data throughput. Detecting, locating, and ultimately eliminating sources of RF interference is an essential strategy for service providers to ensure customer satisfaction.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyBeta News

Cybersecurity in the new hybrid workplace

As more organizations begin to establish plans to return to the physical office, the majority of employees are still expecting to conduct their work in a hybrid environment post-pandemic. Many businesses are navigating what this means for their infrastructure as a hybrid environment brings its own set of challenges for cybersecurity.
InternetComputerworld

Mobile-First Communications: A Necessary Strategy for a Work-From-Anywhere World

Remote work is here to stay — 83% of employers think remote work was a success. While there are many advantages to a hybrid work model, it does pose some challenges for effective collaboration. Now, organizations are beginning to realize the differences between solutions that can accommodate mobile workers and solutions that are built from the ground up to be mobile-first. In this white paper from Verizon Business, you’ll discover the importance of mobile Unified Communications and Collaborations, and what to look for in a partner for your mobile UCC journey.
Technologygeauganews.com

Schluter Ditra Heat Installation Handbook 2020

Schluter Ditra Heat Installation Handbook 2020 ->>> DOWNLOAD. Ditra kerdi installation handbook. 10.12.2020 Fauzshura Comments … The uncoupling function of DITRA-HEAT protects the ceramic or stone tile covering by​ …. Jul 26, 2020 · Schluter Ditra and Redgard Uncoupling Mat are two popular brands of tiling … Follow the manufactures instructions and mix the modified … … Effects of Improper Ditra Installation Schluter DITRA-HEAT Membrane Sheets (​Mats) …
Softwarenojitter.com

8x8 Updates XCaaS Platform with Eye on Hybrid Workforce

8x8 this week revealed mobility, meeting, and voice integration enhancements for the XCaaS platform it introduced in May along with its “experience communications-as-a-service” vision of bringing UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS together. As Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst of COMMfusion, explained in a No Jitter post following the initial XCaaS...
ComputersNetwork World

SD-WAN Architectures Explained

As the IT infrastructure leaps from legacy and siloed to cloud-first and integrated, network architecture becomes indispensable to application performance and a predictable user experience. However, network architectures can vary significantly in terms of performance, complexity, security, and efficiency, and given the plethora of available choices, it can be difficult as a CIO to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

UfiSpace releases S9600 series open aggregation routers for broadband and mobile operator networks

UfiSpace launched its S9600 series open aggregation routers based on Broadcom‘s Qumran2c silicon. Their open aggregation routers include three models of varying port configurations and features to aggregate different generations of access technologies, traffic types, and meet the stringent timing accuracy of 5G fronthaul and backhaul. “With our previous open...
Softwareaithority.com

Fujitsu and HFR Networks Enhance Smart xHaul for 5G Transport

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. and HFR Networks, Inc. introduced new and enhanced Smart xHaul solutions for versatile, cost-efficient, scalable 5G network transport. Enhancements include new innovative optics for the M6424 time sensitive networking (TSN) aggregation and transport switch — which is in use with a Tier 1 U.S. service provider as the lead customer — and the new M6208E TSN switch for hardened environments.
Internetaithority.com

SproutLoud Simplifies Video Marketing Localized for SMB Reseller Networks

Major brands that sell through local small-to-medium businesses know they need to be findable in the digital spaces that their customers frequent. That’s why SproutLoud, a leader in Distributed Marketing technology, is proud to announce a new capability that makes highly customized video marketing — on CTV, OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV — fast, easy, and scalable for brands and their SMB resellers in local markets.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
Computerscybersecdn.com

Practical DevOps Handbook with Azure, GIT, Slack and AWS

The adoption of the DevOps philosophy is related to improvement in the quality of the software and a better way of managing its release. Another reason for adopting DevOps practices is the improvement in the quality of the software released. With DevOps, we can adopt some procedure for improving the quality of the software. There are several DevOps tools available that can help you develop an effective automated environment.
ScienceNature.com

Connecting Fano interference and the Jaynes-Cummings model in cavity magnonics

We show that Fano interference can be realized in a macroscopic microwave cavity coupled to a spin ensemble at room temperature. Via a formalism developed from the linearized Jaynes-Cummings model of cavity electromagnonics, we show that generalized Fano interference emerges from the photon–magnon interaction at low cooperativity. In this regime, the reflectivity approximates the scattering cross-section derived from the Fano-Anderson model. Although asymmetric lineshapes in this system are often associated with the Fano formalism, we show that whilst Fano interference is actually present, an exact Fano form cannot be achieved from the linear Jaynes-Cummings model. In the Fano model an additional contribution arises, which is attributed to decoherence in other systems, and in this case is due to the resonant nature of the photonic mode. The formalism is experimentally verified and accounts for the asymmetric lineshapes arising from the interaction between magnon and photon channels. As the magnon–photon coupling strength is increased, these channels merge into hybridized magnon–photon modes and the generalized Fano interference picture breaks down. Our results are universally applicable to systems underlying the linearized Jaynes-Cummings Hamiltonian at low cooperativity and connect the microscopic parameters of the quantum optical model to generalized Fano lineshapes.
InternetTechRepublic

How the Dark Web enables access to corporate networks

The number of ads selling access to corporate networks has continued to increase from 2019 to 2020 and into 2021, says Positive Technologies. The Dark Web is home to a thriving marketplace for cybercriminals who want to buy or sell illegal and malicious goods and services. Advertisements and forum messages hawk everything from credit cards and bank accounts to medical records to account credentials to fake IDs to counterfeit products. But one of the most lucrative items up for sale is network access.
ComputersCSO

Securing the Digital Infrastructure with Integrated Security Services

Many organizations are challenged with the evolving threat landscape, which continues to become much more sophisticated and harder to manage with isolated point products and disparate services. With the proliferation of new devices and billions of edges, customers are wanting technology solutions that are tied to integrated security services, helping to reduce the complexity of solution and services sprawl.
ComputersLight Reading

Exploring 5G security strategy considerations

Albert Lew, director of product line management from Juniper Networks, joins Light Reading Editor Phil Harvey to discuss some of the key strategy considerations when it comes to 5G security. How does 5G differ compared to previous generations when it comes to security? Is encryption alone enough? What security challenges do IoT present?
Family Relationshipsbcghendersoninstitute.com

The Family Business Handbook with Rob Lachenauer

Rob Lachenauer is the CEO at BanyanGlobal, an organization that advises the owners of the world’s leading family enterprises on strategy and governance. He recently co-authored a book, Harvard Business Review Family Business Handbook: How to Build and Sustain a Successful, Enduring Enterprise, that provides an overview of the success factors for family businesses, based on his experience as a family business advisor.
Softwareautomationworld.com

Unified Namespace: The Hub and Spoke Model for Your Data

Our industry is often defined by trends. Some are short lived—never making it passed the early adoption phase—while others are revolutionary and drive long lasting shifts in standards and behavior. In the past few years, it has become apparent that the Hub and Spoke model for data (typically referred to as the unified namespace (UNS)) is not only here to stay, but is becoming the default deployment option. The majority of our projects in the past several years have included partial or complete utilization of a UNS. Although there are many different reasons for deploying a UNS, we are going to examine a few of the most common driving factors and benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy