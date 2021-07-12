Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Anthony Fauci: ‘There Should Be More’ Covid Vaccine Mandates At Local Levels

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says he would be in favor of local governments instituting coronavirus vaccine requirements among their communities. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to express his horror toward CPAC-goers cheering for America not meeting its vaccination goals. Tapper remarked that Fauci has been “very clear” in the past that the federal government won’t institute a vaccine mandate, but he also asked “do you think it’s generally a good idea for businesses or schools to require vaccinations?”

