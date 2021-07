Lamborghini Huracans are basically a dime per dozen when it comes to YouTube “builds” these days. It seems like every 20-something influencer and their brother has a Lambo, so to stand out from the crowd you’re going to have to take things to the next level. B Is For Build brought a stripped down Lamborghini to SEMA in 2019 with a 1500-horsepower twin-turbocharged LS V8 engine, but for their next build ratcheted things up even farther. This time a wrecked Huracan was sourced for a real-deal off-road build.