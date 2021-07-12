More than 50% of the globe’s Bitcoin miners have been kicked out of China
China has long played responsible to much more than 50% of the World’s most significant bitcoin miners, but Beijing suddenly wishes them out of the country as soon as possible. In May, the government announced a broad assault on bitcoin mining and trade, triggering what has been termed “the massive mining exodus” in the cryptocurrency community. Mining is a time-consuming and electricity process that generates new currencies and keeps track of transactions involving already issued cryptocurrencies.fingerlakes1.com
