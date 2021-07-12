Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

More than 50% of the globe’s Bitcoin miners have been kicked out of China

FingerLakes1
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has long played responsible to much more than 50% of the World’s most significant bitcoin miners, but Beijing suddenly wishes them out of the country as soon as possible. In May, the government announced a broad assault on bitcoin mining and trade, triggering what has been termed “the massive mining exodus” in the cryptocurrency community. Mining is a time-consuming and electricity process that generates new currencies and keeps track of transactions involving already issued cryptocurrencies.

fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#World#Xinjiang Inner Mongolia#Castle Island Capital#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

India may join China in bid to lower oil prices

The world's third-largest crude oil importer, India, could join China in tapping into its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to sell lower-priced crude to its refiners amid rallying international oil prices. India is reportedly considering selling half of its SPR to attract private participation in expanding its strategic storage...
Economyrubbernews.com

India opts against duties on NBR from EU, China, Japan and Russia

NEW DELHI—The Indian government has decided not to impose antidumping duties on acrylonitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) imports from China, the European Union, Japan and Russia. The July 20 decision was made following an investigation by the country's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which found NBR imports from those regions had...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Why Aren’t More Bitcoin Miners Setting Up Shop In Canada?

Canada seems to offer many of the advantages for successful bitcoin mining — lots of stranded renewable energy (mostly hydro), a cooler climate (which is easier on equipment) and a lower fiat currency value (more competitive than the U.S. dollar). But even with China losing more than 20% of its...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

MaxCyte could be valued at more than $1.3 billion as IPO terms have been set

MaxCyte Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Maryland-based cell engineering company could be valued at up to $1.31 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $162.0 million, as it is offering 12.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $11.50 and $13.50 a share. The company expects to have 96.69 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MXCT." Cowen, Stifel and William Blair are the joint book-running managers. The company reported a net loss of $732,500 on revenue of $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, after a loss of $73,600 on revenue of $5.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 3.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.4%.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Investors More Bullish on Ethereum Than Bitcoin: Survey

More than half of crypto investors expect the cryptocurrency trading boom still has legs, research from blockchain-based derivatives trading platform CloseCross shows. The company surveyed global investors responsible for approximately $380 billion of assets under management. Of the 57 per cent who believe the level of crypto trading will continue...
RetailCoinDesk

Bitcoin Miners Now Have a Tool to Verify Their Machines’ Hashrate

Data for independent ASIC operators is still fairly splintered in terms of transparency. Compass and Navier are hoping to provide a fix. “HashTest is a tool we have created for everyone to identify independent and unbiased information regarding an ASIC,” Compass Mining CTO Paul Gosker said in a statement, referring to the application-specific integrated circuit machines that power most bitcoin mining operations. “HashTest will allow sellers to demonstrate the performance of an ASIC to a buyer.”
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Bitcoin Miners Have Started Selling, Bear Market Ahead?

Bitcoin on-chain data has revealed that miners have started selling more BTC on exchanges, an indicator that a bear market could be ahead. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the all miners to all exchanges flow mean for Bitcoin seems to have sharply risen this past weekend. Related to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Miners' difficulties darken Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin's price stability does not make crypto market participants happy at all. Such a lull is perceived as a harbinger of a storm. Bitcoin's high volatility has always been its characteristic feature, and the trend of rapid growth has attracted speculators counting on quick profits. Periods in narrow trading ranges often ended in severe selloffs. That is happening now as Bitcoin is locked in a narrow trading range with a sequence of lower highs.
Economysportswar.com

Kudos to china for more than canceling us out.

Interesting that the topic on one Economist podcast last week -- Tafkam Hokie 07/19/2021 07:55AM. Does it really matter if China goes exponentially in the other direction? ** -- 83Hokie 07/18/2021 9:31PM. I believe this is misleading. What is the per capita contribution would .. -- scoop76cs 07/18/2021 1:56PM. This...
IndustryNews Slashdot

More Bitcoin Miners Head to America, Partly for Cheaper Energy

It's supposed to mean the post is visible to subscribers only. If you pay for a subscription, you can see posts slightly earlier. However there's a race condition that can cause posts to become visible to everyone before they're updated to the normal colour. If you load the front page at just the right moment, you'll see a new post in this state. This has been happening for a decade now, I would've thought everyone would know about it by now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy