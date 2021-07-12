Cancel
Adams County, OH

Shawnee Citizens Officially Invited Back To Great Serpent Mound

By WYSO
wyso.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Serpent Mound in Adams County is the largest prehistoric effigy mound in the world. Each year, the head of the serpent aligns with the summer solstice sunset in late June. A few weekends ago, visitors flocked to the site to see it for themselves. But this year was different. It was the first time citizens of the Shawnee tribes in Oklahoma were officially invited back to the mound by the state of Ohio. The Shawnee were forcibly removed from their Ohio homeland in the 19th century. WYSO’s Chris Welter spoke with reporter Mary Annette Pember about her reporting during the weekend. Pember is a National Correspondent for Indian Country News.

www.wyso.org

