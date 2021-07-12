Firefighters join forces along Montana, Idaho border

Three wildfires burning around Lolo Pass were consolidated Monday into one incident command managing crews along the Montana-Idaho border. The fires may contribute to worsening air quality conditions in the Missoula Valley this week. Smoke inversions hit the “unhealthy” level overnight Sunday for the Missoula city vicinity and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Frenchtown. At “unhealthy,” people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit time spent outdoors or heavy exertion.