Minneapolis, MN

Lawsuit: Minneapolis police shot protester in the eye with projectile during Floyd protests

KARE 11
 17 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman said she was protesting peacefully last year when a Minneapolis police officer shot a projectile and hit her eye, causing permanent damage. The lawsuit states that Ana Maria Gelhaye and other protestors were outside the former Third Precinct in the early afternoon of May 27, protesting the murder of George Floyd. It states that she was livestreaming to Facebook when MPD officers began firing projectiles and tear gas at the protesters -- hitting her in the eye.

