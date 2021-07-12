Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Reinforces the Importance of the Female Gaze in Film

By Makena Reynolds
dailyutahchronicle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article has spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its movies. Inspired by the Marvel comics, the movie “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she reunites with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) to take down The Red Room, an organization that kidnaps and brainwashes women to become soldiers to serve General Dreykov (Ray Winstone). Believing she had killed Dreykov years earlier, Romanoff is surprised by The Red Room’s operations and thrust into dire situations where she must face a history that audiences have yet to see.

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Female Gaze#Female Directors#The Red Room#Cgi#Avengers#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Report: Scarlett Johansson Files Lawsuit Against Disney For ‘Black Widow’ Release

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co. According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson said her contract was breached when Disney released Marvel’s “Black Widow” on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was in theaters. She said her contract guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters and her salary was based on the film’s performance at the box office. During its opening weekend, “Black Widow” grossed $80 million at the domestic box office, $78 million overseas and $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+, WSJ said. Disney officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of Black Widow: Marvel star claims she lost out on $50M because her pay was based on box office haul ONLY

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, claiming the movie's simultaneous release as a streamer breached her contract. Johansson, 36, alleges that she lost out of more than $50million as a result of the film being released on streaming service Disney+ at the same time as its debut in theaters, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Stephen Dorff Regrets Scarlett Johansson Comments, Admits He Hasn't Seen Black Widow

There is little doubt that Stephen Dorff had to deal with backlash after he trashed Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson. Not surprisingly, the former Blade star is now regretting his controversial comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick and its star. In addition to that, Dorff revealed that he has not actually seen Black Widow before and after making those comments.
MoviesDaily Californian

‘Black Widow’ weaves together strong cast for one of Marvel’s best films

After her debut in “Iron Man 2” in a slinky, low-cut catsuit, Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, (Scarlett Johansson) has finally stepped out of her role as a supportive superhero-but-essentially-sidekick and into a fully-fledged protagonist in the summer blockbuster “Black Widow.”. Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” retreats back into...
MoviesLompoc Record

Filmaniacs: Was 'Black Widow' worth the wait? Yes and no.

Last weekend saw the hybrid release of “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson, one of the most hyped MCU projects of the last two years. Natasha Romanoff — the titular femme fatale — is a supremely popular character. She’s a spy and an action heroine. It was also highly anticipated as...
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘Black Widow’ bites but it’s a far overdue solo film

Get used to the term legacy. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe to outlive the original A-listers’ expiring contracts, this is the way. Comics fans know the term well: it’s the process of passing a superhero identity – legacy – onto a new character. While “Black Widow” delivers a splendid film all about a titular character introduced in 2010, it also introduces the next spy who will pepper various Marvel stories in the following years.
Moviesyourchoiceway.com

Black Widow Movie Review

Cate Shortland's "Black Widow" is being sold as a prequel about Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, one of the Avengers who has never received the standalone treatment in the franchise. "Prequel" may suggest it's an origin story, but "Black Widow" only spends a few opening moments with Romanoff as a young girl living with her family before forward 21 years, situating the movie between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." It's a shame that "Widow" will end up being regarded as an afterthought by Marvel aficionados, because Romanoff's chance to be front-and-center is quite fun and often thrilling.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow: Superheroes are female

Scarlett Johansson (36) has earned a solo appearance as “Black Widow”. In the role of the spy Natasha Romanoff, known as the black widow, the Hollywood star first came into danger in 2010 in “Iron Man 2”. She fought a further seven times with fists and weapons in Marvels’s “Avengers” squad against villains, alongside male superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and Hulk. Most recently, she risked her neck and neck in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – “Black Widow” fans know her tragic fate.
MusicMiddletown Press

'Black Widow' Composer Reveals How Russian Poetry Influenced the Film's Score

It’s a pretty rare occasion when the director of a superhero movie sits down with the composer to talk about music and neither of them ever uses the word “action” or even “superhero.”. Instead, “Black Widow” director Cate Shortland and composer Lorne Balfe talked about the backstory of Natasha Romanoff...
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow Is a Good Film, but It Has Flaws That Need Addressing

To get an in depth analysis of the film as a whole, read Germain Lussier’s review for Black Widow. Now on with it. Black Widow is at it’s best when it feels smaller. Before the Red Guardian (played by David Harbour) prison break, Black Widow feels like a spy thriller comparable to The Bourne Identity or Atomic Blonde. The fight scenes are brutal and violent. After not seeing each other for decades, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) viciously fight. The hard-hitting choreography here is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU and some of the best I’ve seen between two women.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....
MoviesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

How ‘Black Widow’ Kept Taskmasker’s Identity A Secret During Filming

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. During the filming of Black Widow, everyone on set went to great lengths to conceal the identity of Taskmasker. The character is traditionally portrayed as a man in the comics, but Black Widow subverted expectations by featuring actress Olga Kurylenko as the masked assassin. In order the keep her big mid-movie reveal a secret, an elaborate setup was required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy