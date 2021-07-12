‘Black Widow’ Reinforces the Importance of the Female Gaze in Film

To get an in depth analysis of the film as a whole, read Germain Lussier’s review for Black Widow. Now on with it. Black Widow is at it’s best when it feels smaller. Before the Red Guardian (played by David Harbour) prison break, Black Widow feels like a spy thriller comparable to The Bourne Identity or Atomic Blonde. The fight scenes are brutal and violent. After not seeing each other for decades, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) viciously fight. The hard-hitting choreography here is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU and some of the best I’ve seen between two women.