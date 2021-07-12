‘Black Widow’ Reinforces the Importance of the Female Gaze in Film
This article has spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its movies. Inspired by the Marvel comics, the movie “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she reunites with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) to take down The Red Room, an organization that kidnaps and brainwashes women to become soldiers to serve General Dreykov (Ray Winstone). Believing she had killed Dreykov years earlier, Romanoff is surprised by The Red Room’s operations and thrust into dire situations where she must face a history that audiences have yet to see.dailyutahchronicle.com
