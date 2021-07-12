Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Roman Coppola Bets on Blockchain in Cannes

By Manori Ravindran
SFGate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector, writer and producer Roman Coppola is in Cannes to promote his blockchain-based filmmaking platform, Decentralized Pictures — an ambitious undertaking that the “French Dispatch” co-writer describes as “a very long-term endeavor.”. While blockchain’s application in film financing has yielded mixed results over the years — many blockchain ventures that...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Diane Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#Decentralized Pictures#American Zoetrope#Variety Diane Keaton#Cannes Next#Vp#Ip#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
SheKnows

These Red Carpet Photos From Cannes Are Putting the Oscars to Shame

Oscars who? We only have eyes for the dazzling fashion moments, captivating films, and more at this year’s Cannes Film Festival! This year’s Cannes, which takes place annually in France, kicks off a new season of must-see cinema. Thankfully, some of the most respected names in the industry are there to guide festivalgoers, critics, and more along the two-week festival, and the red carpet fashion we’ve seen already is putting a year-plus of virtual award ceremonies to shame.
Visual ArtTime

Cannes, France

This iconic location on the French Riviera is accustomed to the limelight. But as Cannes emerges from pandemic shutdown, the tiny town is honoring its own inhabitants. Submerged up to 5 m below the sea, about a 15-minute ferry ride from Cannes off the coast of Île Ste.-Marguerite, the newly minted Underwater Eco-Museum features a series of towering sculptures of local residents, including a 7-year-old student and an elderly fisherman. Each is chiseled out of environmentally friendly materials by British underwater artist Jason deCaires Taylor. The return of the in-person Cannes Film Festival in July brought all manner of A-listers to La Croisette, Cannes’ main boulevard, though the place to stay is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in nearby Antibes, which is on its 151st season. And in the fall, look out for the new Hôtel Belle Plage, an eco-conscious, wellness-oriented boutique property from the team behind Paris’ trendy Hôtel National des Arts et Métiers. —Chrissie McClatchie.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of ‘Godfather’ Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Faye Dunaway Joins New Kevin Spacey Film ‘The Man Who Drew God’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Faye Dunaway will appear alongside Kevin Spacey in his controversial new project, “The Man Who Drew God.”. Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Scarlett Johansson Files Lawsuit Against Disney For ‘Black Widow’ Release

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co. claiming the company cost her $50 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson said her contract was breached when Disney released Marvel’s “Black Widow” on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was in theaters. She said her contract guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters and her salary was based on the film’s performance at the box office. During its opening weekend, “Black Widow” grossed $80 million at the domestic box office, $78 million overseas and $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+, WSJ said. Disney responded to the lawsuit in a statement saying in part, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
TV & Videosthethreetomatoes.com

Romance on Netflix

We love Virgin River and are so excited that Season 3 is back. And we binged two movies, The Last Letter from Your Lover, a very romantic an sexy movie that tells two love stories, and Diane Keaton who is adorable in Hampstead. Virgin River Series: Netflix. Virgin River follows...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Delroy Lindo

‘Anansi Boys’: Delroy Lindo Lands Lead Role in Amazon’s Neil Gaiman Drama. Amazon and Neil Gaiman have found their new Mr. Nancy/Anansi. The Good Fight alum Delroy Lindo has landed the coveted lead role in the retail giant/streamer’s straight-to-series adaptation…. ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Delroy Lindo (‘Da 5 Bloods’) The...
Moviesawardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST ACTRESS (July)

Sometimes it makes sense to wait as this last week or so has brought festival news, category placement details and two big moves to 2022. As I talked about in supporting actress, word that Cate Blanchett would be pushed lead for Searchlight Pictures’ Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures), leaving more room for Rooney Mara and Toni Collette there. It’s a risky move as Blanchett’s character should be pretty borderline based on the source material. I’ve dropped Kirsten Dunst in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (Netflix) from the Best Actress chart after learning that she’s most likely to be pushed in supporting. The entire cast of Mass is also being pushed in supporting, dropping Martha Plimpton from the list. I’m less sure about what to do with Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (20th Century Studios). Based on the trailer, she’s heavily featured and feels like a lead. But then it also feels like her character is taking a back seat to her own story. For right now, I’m putting her on both ‘Other contenders’ sections but not placing her until we know more. Now, as we all know after last season, where you want to get nominated is not necessarily where you will get nominated. Nothing like this is ever set in stone until nomination morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy