Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Dazzles Cannes With Timothee Chalamet, a Party Bus and a Nine-Minute Standing Ovation

By Ramin Setoodeh, Matt Donnelly
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiGRV_0aufuvVJ00

There were so many movie stars at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Monday night at the Cannes Film Festival, it almost felt like pre-pandemic times.

The streets near the Palais were shut down. The crowds were screaming. And Timothee Chalamet, in a silver suit, cut through the July heat to sign autographs and take selfies with fans, as he playfully stuck out his tongue.

Two hours later, “The French Dispatch” had earned one of the biggest standing ovations so far at the 74th edition of Cannes. The applause continued for nine minutes for Anderson and his cast in attendance, which included Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Stephen Park, Benicio Del Toro and Chalamet.

But one actor couldn’t make the trip. Lea Seydoux was absent from the premiere, as she’s quarantining in Paris after a positive COVID-19 test.

The Searchlight release follows a weekly magazine that covers global politics, culture, art and food in a special interest section of a daily newspaper from, uh, Kansas. Murray plays a devout editor to a gang of expatriate writers who must package their final collection of stories. Through the feature write-ups, comic strips and pictorials, Anderson weaves several vignettes and plot threads.

As the night began, there were signs that this wasn’t going to be a regular Cannes premiere. Instead of a black car, the cast — along with composer Alexandre Desplat — arrived together in a giant gold party bus, escorted by French motorcycle police. Murray took off his mask (which had an imprint of a chin on it), basking in the flashing lights.

Anderson stopped his ensemble at the bottom of the carpet to take a group photo. Many of the actors also seemed to be doing their own camera work. Wilson filmed the crowds at the bottom of the carpet, and Brody pulled in Chalamet for a seflie at the top of the stairs (violating the festival’s no-selfie rule, although none of the ushers tackled his phone — as they do with regular attendees attempting the same). Swinton, who has five movies playing at Cannes, wore a pink gown with shimmering gold sequin-covered sleeves. Chalamet leaned his head on her shoulder.

Once Anderson entered the theater, the Cannes crowd welcomed him with a rapturous standing ovation. Chalamet and Swinton held hands walking down the aisle, and he mouthed “Queens baby!” to the cameras as he clapped along.

The film is a love letter to journalism, although ironically Anderson declined to hold a press conference with his cast (as is tradition for in-competition films) or conduct any interviews with reporters in Cannes. The end credits are dedicated to a list of editors and writers that inspired the film, among them The New Yorker’s Harold Ross, William Shawn, Lillian Ross and Janet Flanner; James Baldwin; Ved Mehta and more.

After the lights went back up, Murray walked from seat to seat hugging every person in the cast. And the Chalamet-Swinton show continued — he held up the piece of paper with her name on it (which had been attached to her seat). She took from him and stuck it on his back.

“I hope we come back with another one soon,” Anderson said in brief remarks to the crowd. “Thank you.” As he tried to leave the theater, the audience inside the Palais continued to shower him with more applause.

“The French Dispatch” was acquired by Searchlight in September 2019 and was meant to play Cannes 2020 — which was scrapped as a result of the global pandemic. The release date was pushed to October 2020 only to be delayed again. The movie is now scheduled to open in theaters in the United States on Oct. 22.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Art#The French Dispatch#The French Dispatch#French#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Star-Studded Searchlight Murder Mystery ‘See How They Run’ Reveals Full Cast, First Look Image

No longer “Untitled Murder Mystery,” a starry upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures has an official title and a complete cast. “See How They Run” — starring the previously-announced Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson — is set for a wide theatrical release in 2022. Joining the five actors is a who’s who of the BAFTA set, including: Harris Dickinson (“Beach Rats”), Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Shirley Henderson (“Stan and Ollie”), Reece Shearsmith (“High-Rise”), Paul Chahidi (“Twelfth Night”), Pearl Chanda (“I May Destroy You”), Charlie Cooper (“Avenue 5”) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (“Harlots”). The film is...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Star Wars’ VFX Artist Phil Tippett on Premiering His ‘Mad God’ Opus and Leaving ‘Hollywood Filmmaking’ Behind

An extinction event has brought an end to Phil Tippett’s dinosaur days. The legendary “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park” VFX artist who helped bring George Lucas’ galactic menagerie to life, who gave teeth to Steven Spielberg’s T. Rex, is preparing to unveil his greatest work, while leaving “Hollywood filmmaking” in the Mesozoic-view mirror. For the last 30 years, Tippett has been toiling away at “Mad God,” an experimental animation set in a “ghost world of mankind.” The film was funded in large part by a Kickstarter campaign, has no describable plot, and almost drove Tippett insane. A final cut will have its world...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Shine as Mr. and Mrs. Gucci

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga shine as Mr. and Mrs. Gucci in the trailer for “House of Gucci,” hitting theaters on Nov. 24. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty. Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016. “House of Gucci” is written by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel “The...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlize Theron Debuted at Cannes With ‘The Yards’

When Charlize Theron appears at Cannes in F9: The Fast Saga, it will be her fifth film at the festival. It won’t be the best — that would probably be 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, which screened out of competition. Nor will it be the worst — that honor goes to 2016’s The Last Face, a Sean Penn film that screened in competition, where it was heckled mercilessly.
MoviesPosted by
SheKnows

These Red Carpet Photos From Cannes Are Putting the Oscars to Shame

Oscars who? We only have eyes for the dazzling fashion moments, captivating films, and more at this year’s Cannes Film Festival! This year’s Cannes, which takes place annually in France, kicks off a new season of must-see cinema. Thankfully, some of the most respected names in the industry are there to guide festivalgoers, critics, and more along the two-week festival, and the red carpet fashion we’ve seen already is putting a year-plus of virtual award ceremonies to shame.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ and ‘horrifying’ Celine Dion biopic receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...
Moviesuncrazed.com

Tilda Swinton Pranked Timothée Chalamet At Cannes Film Festival

Tilda Swinton played a prank on co-star Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of their new film ‘The French Dispatch‘. Both actors feature in Wes Anderson’s latest comedy-drama, alongside Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss and Benicio Del Toro. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and earned a 9-minute-long standing ovation from the audience.
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Bill Murray & Wes Anderson Re-Team Again

Once again Bill Murray is re-teaming with Wes Anderson for the latter’s as-yet-untitled new film which will begin production in Spain in August. This will mark his tenth collaboration with Anderson, the actor has appeared in all of Anderson’s films with the exception of his directorial debut “Bottle Rocket”. Tilda...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Brody reunites with Anderson for French Dispatch‘s director’s next

Adrien Brody and Wes Anderson are set to reunite on the “Great Budapest Hotel” filmmaker’s latest, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are also aboard the film, based on an Anderson-penned script. Brody appears in Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch” which...
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Adrien Brody joins Wes Anderson's new film

Adrien Brody is to star in Wes Anderson's new movie. The Oscar-winning actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on his latest project 'The French Dispatch' and will join co-stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton on the upcoming movie, which will be shot in Spain.
Moviestucsonpost.com

Bill Murray reunites with Wes Anderson for new project

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Bill Murray is among the cast of Wes Anderson's new project that will begin production in Spain in August. As per Variety, sources close to the project have confirmed Murray's casting. The actor has appeared in nine of Anderson's movies to date, excluding the new picture.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Apichatpong’s “Memoria,” Kovalenko’s “Unclenching the Fists,” Baker’s “Red Rocket”

Memoria Memoria is the first film Apichatpong Weerasethakul shot outside his native Thailand, and the first in English. That should be enough to make it a debut unto itself, but the deeper I dove into his beguiling, mesmerizing South American adventure, truly one of the finest unveiled on the Croisette this year, the more all those “firsts” began to feel a little misleading. Sure, in casting Tilda Swinton as his lead, Apichatpong has recruited a major actress in the English-speaking world, but her Jessica, a British botanist traveling through Colombia, spends far more time speaking in Spanish than she does in her mother tongue. As for the luxurious Andean locale, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the jungles Memoria ushers you into for stretches of the rainforests that hosted Apichatpong’s Thai works. It’s as if the filmmaker and the land he captures shared an ineffable, almost symbiotic connection,

Comments / 0

Community Policy