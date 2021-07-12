Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pinellas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL PINELLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Lightning is an ever present threat with thunderstorms and will remain a danger until this storm has completely moved out of the area.