Nick Riley, a Kentucky native, has been turning a ton of heads recently after the Indiana DNR law Enforcement's Facebook page took a picture of what appeared to be them ticketing a man who apparently was riding a children's Little Tikes tug boat in Lake Monroe. On top of that, he even strapped a motor to the back of the thing to make it legit. It turns out that Riley legally registered the boat, as Indiana DNR came to question the legality of his motorized boat.