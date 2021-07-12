Cancel
Wilmington, DE

The Solar-Panel Drama That’s Dragged Elon Musk Into Court Again

By Aaron Mak
Slate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk began testifying in a Wilmington, Delaware, court on Monday for lawsuit that could ultimately cost him billions of dollars if it doesn’t go his way. A group of shareholders brought the lawsuit against the carmaker’s board of directors over their decision to acquire SolarCity, a solar panel company, in 2016. All of the directors besides Musk settled the suit last year for $60 million without admitting any wrongdoing; the Tesla CEO, however, refused to settle and decided to move ahead with a trial. The court proceedings, which were delayed until now because of the pandemic, are expected to last for two weeks—and are already off to a typically colorful start that involves accusations of nepotism, dashed business promises, and Musk insulting the plaintiffs’ lawyer in open court. What strange series of events brought us here? Some answers.

slate.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

