The Solar-Panel Drama That’s Dragged Elon Musk Into Court Again
Tesla CEO Elon Musk began testifying in a Wilmington, Delaware, court on Monday for lawsuit that could ultimately cost him billions of dollars if it doesn’t go his way. A group of shareholders brought the lawsuit against the carmaker’s board of directors over their decision to acquire SolarCity, a solar panel company, in 2016. All of the directors besides Musk settled the suit last year for $60 million without admitting any wrongdoing; the Tesla CEO, however, refused to settle and decided to move ahead with a trial. The court proceedings, which were delayed until now because of the pandemic, are expected to last for two weeks—and are already off to a typically colorful start that involves accusations of nepotism, dashed business promises, and Musk insulting the plaintiffs’ lawyer in open court. What strange series of events brought us here? Some answers.slate.com
