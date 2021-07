Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a graded Black Star Promo copy of Mewtwo from Pokémon: The First Movie up for auction! This Pokémon Trading Card Game card is very sought after, especially by players of the "1999-2000" vintage format of the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 27th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to stake a claim on this beautifully preserved trading card copy of Mewtwo itself.