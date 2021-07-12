Snapshots: Landeskog, Menell, DeAngelo

I think it’s safe to say I don’t think any of us thought we would be here. The Colorado Avalanche and their captain Gabriel Landeskog coming to terms on a new contract keeping him in Denver seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Reports before the season started stated that talks for an extension, while early, were in progress and both sides said the same thing. Landeskog wanted to stay with the only team he’s known, while the Avs wanted that very same thing. Now, all of that appears to be in jeopardy.