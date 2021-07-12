Cancel
Geodis, Knapp team up to overhaul unnamed major retailer’s fulfillment system

By Jack Daleo
freightwaves.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal supply chain operator Geodis announced Monday that it has entered into a collaboration with intelligent automation and specialized software solution provider Knapp to debut a highly automated order fulfillment system for a leading specialty retailer. With an investment of over $50 million, Geodis will bring a new design and innovative technology to the unnamed national retailer’s fulfillment infrastructure by August 2022.

