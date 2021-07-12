Geodis, Knapp team up to overhaul unnamed major retailer’s fulfillment system
Global supply chain operator Geodis announced Monday that it has entered into a collaboration with intelligent automation and specialized software solution provider Knapp to debut a highly automated order fulfillment system for a leading specialty retailer. With an investment of over $50 million, Geodis will bring a new design and innovative technology to the unnamed national retailer’s fulfillment infrastructure by August 2022.www.freightwaves.com
