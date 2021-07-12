Geodis, Knapp team up to overhaul unnamed major retailer’s fulfillment system

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Thursday that it would start offering its technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands, who want to improve their customer service as shopping is happening more and more over digital and physical storefronts. As part of this effort, Walmart announced a collaboration with Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) to integrate Walmart's Marketplace online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, an easy commerce solution for merchants and brands.