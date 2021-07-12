District 1 voters to select a successor for Councilman Richard Bollinger's vacant seat Tuesday
District 1 voters will have the opportunity to head to the polls Tuesday to decide who the next person will be to represent them on Montgomery City Council. The seat was left vacant when Richard Bollinger, a three-term councilman, died earlier this year from cancer. He has since been honored with a posthumous award from Leadership Montgomery for his work to help the area.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
Comments / 0