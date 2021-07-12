Cancel
Montgomery, AL

District 1 voters to select a successor for Councilman Richard Bollinger's vacant seat Tuesday

Montgomery Advertiser
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 1 voters will have the opportunity to head to the polls Tuesday to decide who the next person will be to represent them on Montgomery City Council. The seat was left vacant when Richard Bollinger, a three-term councilman, died earlier this year from cancer. He has since been honored with a posthumous award from Leadership Montgomery for his work to help the area.

