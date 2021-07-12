Brianna is Making it Happen!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every Monday, we like to highlight people in our community doing their part to make it happen!. Today, we send a special shout out to Brianna Daniel. Her mom wrote in to let us know Brianna was selected as the 2021 Pre-Teen State Representative for Virginia to attend the National Miss Amazing 2021 Summit. The nonprofit has a mission to provide personal development opportunities that build self-esteem in girls and women with disabilities.