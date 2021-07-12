Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Brianna is Making it Happen!

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Every Monday, we like to highlight people in our community doing their part to make it happen!. Today, we send a special shout out to Brianna Daniel. Her mom wrote in to let us know Brianna was selected as the 2021 Pre-Teen State Representative for Virginia to attend the National Miss Amazing 2021 Summit. The nonprofit has a mission to provide personal development opportunities that build self-esteem in girls and women with disabilities.

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthem Lemonaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy