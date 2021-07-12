Cancel
Dungeons & Dragons to Announce New Book on Friday

By Christian Hoffer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons will announce another upcoming project this Friday at D&D Live. G4 confirmed that Wizards of the Coast would be featuring a third product at its D&D Live event this week in addition to the already announced The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Strixhaven: A Cirriculum of Chaos. Wizards previously confirmed that it had plans to release three books in 2021, with an unannounced book releasing between The Wild Beyond the Witchlight - a Feywild adventure set for release in September - and Strixhaven: A Cirriculm of Chaos - a campaign setting book detailing the Magic: The Gathering magic college of Strixhaven set for release in November. No details were provided about this third product book other than that the announcement was coming on Friday. However, Wizards had noted previously that this unannounced product would not be one of the two campaign setting books revitalizing classic settings that were teased earlier in the year.

