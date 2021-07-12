Cancel
Cary, NC

If Goodnight sells SAS, here’s the company he should sell to …

By Rick Smith
wraltechwire.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARY – Jim Goodnight and John Sall have become billionaires and have built an enduring legacy for success at SAS. That’s why I don’t believe Broadcom is the best company to acquire the global software firm. Someday the aging Goodnight (majority stockholder, 78) and Sall (73) will bow to the...

Cary, NCcbs17

‘We are not up for sale,’ SAS CEO says in company-wide email

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After reports of semiconductor maker Broadcom being in talks to buy Cary-based SAS Institute for up to $20 billion, SAS CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight said the company is not for sale. “We are not up for sale,” Goodnight said in a company-wide email, according to spokesperson...
