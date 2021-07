Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Hannah is almost 12 years old. She’s inquisitive and full of fun and mischief, and she lights up a room with her smile. Hannah embraces life like no one I’ve ever known. She LOVES broccoli. She has lots of interests including a fascination with shoes. She’s a very active child too (that’s a bit of an understatement!), and my goodness, she may be tiny, but she is STRONG!