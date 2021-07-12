Netflix & Mark Millar Announce King of Spies

Once upon a time, Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's The Authority saw the superhero team target President Habibe of East Timor, Indonesia, taking him from his palace in Jakarta and dropping him in East Timor, for the locals to dispense their own justice. This was too much for DC Comics Publisher and President Paul Levitz who insisted on changes to the details and artwork. Today's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #2, published by Netflix through Image Comics, and based on the comic created by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, is still written by Mark but drawn and painted by Tommy Lee Edwards. But it seems to revisit those Authority days, first in Ethiopia with trade and medical vehicles being targeted by bandits.