Netflix & Mark Millar Announce King of Spies
Mark Millar's next comic book with Netflix has been announced in the form of King of Spies, a new original series that will begin as a graphic novel from the Eisner Award nominee. An official press release from the streamer, who owns the Millarworld imprint outright after an acquisition a few years ago, called King of Spies an "original Netflix property" and revealed that the artwork from the graphic novel will be "based on designs created by the team at Netflix." No artist was announced to be attached to the project but the promise of a "superstar artist chosen from the comic-book world."comicbook.com
Comments / 0