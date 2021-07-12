Cancel
Hillsborough County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hillsborough by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hillsborough THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL PINELLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Lightning is an ever present threat with thunderstorms and will remain a danger until this storm has completely moved out of the area.

alerts.weather.gov

