Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond (Staten Is.) by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Richmond (Staten Is.) A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN UNION AND RICHMOND COUNTIES At 345 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sayreville, or near Perth Amboy, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elizabeth, Linden, Todt Hill, Huguenot, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Port Richmond, Tottenville, Oakwood, Annadale, Rahway, New Dorp, Roselle, Grasmere, Heartland Village and Greenridge. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.