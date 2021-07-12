Cancel
Rio Arriba County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Tusas Mountains Including Chama SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vallecitos, or 26 miles southeast of Tierra Amarilla, moving southwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Canon Plaza, Vallecitos, Petaca and Las Tablas.

alerts.weather.gov

