Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 246 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Cullom to near Clifton to near Gilman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton, Chebanse, Ashkum, Danforth and Stelle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danforth, IL
County
Ford County, IL
City
Iroquois, IL
City
Clifton, IL
County
Iroquois County, IL
City
Gilman, IL
City
Cullom, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Northwestern Iroquois#Chebanse Ashkum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy