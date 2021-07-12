Louisville Football Names Eron Hodges Recruiting Coordinator and Defensive Analyst

Eron Hodges was named recruiting coordinator and defensive analyst at the University of Louisville on Thursday , UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced. In his new role, Hodges will assist Pete Nochta in identifying prospective student-athletes, while maintaining the recruiting database from the initial evaluation process to the student-athlete’s arrival on campus. Hodges assists Nochta and Satterfield on roster and scholarship management. He serves an important part of all of Louisville’s official and unofficial visits to campus.