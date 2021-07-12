Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville Football Names Eron Hodges Recruiting Coordinator and Defensive Analyst

By Mike Rutherford
Card Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEron Hodges was named recruiting coordinator and defensive analyst at the University of Louisville on Thursday , UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced. In his new role, Hodges will assist Pete Nochta in identifying prospective student-athletes, while maintaining the recruiting database from the initial evaluation process to the student-athlete’s arrival on campus. Hodges assists Nochta and Satterfield on roster and scholarship management. He serves an important part of all of Louisville’s official and unofficial visits to campus.

