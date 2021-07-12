First Look: Paradis Books & Bread, Miami’s Gamechanging Natural Wine Bar and Bookshop

“It’s all an experiment." In the last year, it was announced that several New York restaurants—namely Cote, Carbone, and Pastis—would be opening up satellite South Florida concepts. And while the pandemic coupled with the state’s relatively lax COVID restrictions may have accelerated this entrepreneurial wave, one new business from longtime New York hospitality vets stands out from the polished pack by attempting to turn the traditional industry rigamarole on its head.