First Look: Brooklyn Fare Alums Open Sixty Three Clinton on the Lower East Side

By Liz Provencher
Thrillist
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things are worth waiting for—including and especially the return of top-notch tasting menu experiences that have long defined dining in NYC. Sam Clonts and Raymond Trinh have been waiting for this moment since 2019, when the lifelong friends decided to open their first restaurant together after 15 years of working side by side at some of the city’s top culinary destinations. Now, after more than a year in which fine dining was off the table, the co-owners are finally unveiling their seasonal tasting menu restaurant dubbed Sixty Three Clinton on the Lower East Side this week.

