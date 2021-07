Those of us who enjoy White Claw will probably remember the exact time and place when we first took a sip and fell in love. Since the drink was launched in 2016, White Claw has gone from strength to strength, becoming the inexpensive, gluten-free, low-alcohol hard seltzer of choice for a crowd looking beyond the binary choice offered of wine or beer. After all, the distinctive can is more than just a refreshing poolside drink on a hot summer's day; the fact that it is perceived to be a healthier alternative to other alcoholic beverages out there has helped too. As industry analyst Bryan Spillane put it, "It's aspirational. It's the whole low-carb, keto-friendly, CrossFit life" (via The Washington Post).