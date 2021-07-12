This Rosé-Colored Microsoft Surface Laptop Is the Tech of My Dreams

The Surface Laptop Go with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is only $50 more than the base model right now. Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is a compact PC and the smallest member of the Surface family. It weighs just 2.45 lbs (1.1 kg) and is one of the best Surface PCs. Right now, you can pick up the Intel Core i5 version of the Surface Laptop Go with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only $600. That's $100 off of its normal price and only $50 more than the base model.