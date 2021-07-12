Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Rosé-Colored Microsoft Surface Laptop Is the Tech of My Dreams

By Jen Ortiz
Cosmopolitan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew inanimate objects have had it worse over the last year-plus than my years-old laptop. After lugging the big, clunky thing around from my couch to my bed to my kitchen counter to my couch to my bed more times than I can count—and literally eating most meals atop it; oh, and sleeping alongside/rolling over onto it (and did I mention my dog insists it’s a pillow?)—I realized, it was time for an upgrade.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Onenote#Microsoft Apps#Laptop#Team Microsoft#Qs#Microsoft Surface#Surface#Onedrive#Wfh#Wnfh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Axios

Microsoft brings Windows desktop to devices via cloud

Microsoft on Wednesday announced Windows 365, a cloud-based version of the desktop operating system that allows people to run the same virtualized desktop across multiple PCs and even on Macs and mobile devices. Why it matters: The move puts Windows in more places, including on iOS and Android, though its...
Computerssoftpedia.com

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 System Firmware/Driver July 2020 for Windows 10

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 System Firmware/Driver July 2020 for Windows 10. - Surface UEFI - Firmware 532.3732.768.0: Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. - Surface ME - Firmware 11.8.86.3877: Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. - Intel Management Engine Interface – System devices 2102.100.0.1044: Addresses critical...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Chromebooks, monitors and more are on sale

We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Microsoft Surface Book 2 getting a 38 percent discount, which translates to $958.78 savings. In other words, you can grab one for $1,540.22, and you get a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Latest Microsoft Launcher update adds this new feature to Surface Duo

Microsoft Launcher app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.210602.0.966160, the update a new feature to Surface Duo smartphones, performance improvements, and general bug fixes. Talking about what’s new, it’s now possible for Surface Duo users to turn on Android work profile while opening groups...
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Microsoft Surface Go 2 review: Small but mighty

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a fantastic little Windows tablet for entertainment and light workloads. The setup can become quite pricey once you throw in Microsoft's accessories, but it's still an attractive and affordable entry point into the Surface line-up. The Surface Go 2 is Microsoft’s second-generation entry-level tablet,...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 is $380 cheaper today

Amazon is offering a $380 discount on Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 6(i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now available only at a price point of $819, down from $1,199 — that’s a straight $380 discount if you do the math. The Surface Pro 6 packs an 8th...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Microsoft back to school sale: Surface Go 2 with keyboard from $549

Microsoft's back to school sale offers solid discounts on Surface laptops. If you want to beat the crowds and save now on classroom essentials, don't this exclusive savings event. As part of the sale, you can get the Surface Go 2 w/ Type Cover Keyboard Bundle for $549. The Surface...
ElectronicsDesign Milk

Take 5: A Pencil Filled with Pencils, Airpods Max + the Surface Laptop 4

Even though I’m typically someone who embraces technology, there are certain luddite tendencies that I continue to hold onto, including a lifelong love affair of pencils and pens. Musgrave Pencil Company’s 12 pencils Heritage Collection appeals to this affinity in joyous fashion, allowing me to enjoy a pencil for every month of the year stored within an enormous 13th pencil. I only wish the “eraser” end really could be used as the real thing.
ElectronicsCNET

TCL's mirrorshade TV glasses plug an extra monitor onto my face

For the last week, I've been working on my computer with a pair of glasses, projecting the screen in front of my eyes, as my main monitor. Watching Netflix on my face while wandering around the house. Absurd? Transformative? A bit of both. TCL's NXTWear G glasses have surprised me. In fact, I wrote this whole article using them.
StocksStreet.Com

Where to Buy Microsoft as Tech Stocks Correct

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report may have been lost in the shuffle on Monday, but the software giant had investors’ attention early in the session. That’s after the White House said the cyberattack on the company came from China. It’s also as tech stocks and the overall market were under...
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to alternate cell colors in Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is useful for organizing data and analyzing complex statistics. However, the larger a worksheet gets, the harder it can be to follow. This is especially true when dealing with a homogenous color scheme; I've had trouble keeping my eyes on the same line when each cell is the same color, and I'm sure many of you have as well.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Surface Laptop Go deal lets you double storage and RAM for only $50 more

The Surface Laptop Go with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is only $50 more than the base model right now. Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is a compact PC and the smallest member of the Surface family. It weighs just 2.45 lbs (1.1 kg) and is one of the best Surface PCs. Right now, you can pick up the Intel Core i5 version of the Surface Laptop Go with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only $600. That's $100 off of its normal price and only $50 more than the base model.
ComputersWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Laptop gadgets for school and work

College students and professors will be headed to campus this year in what we all hope is a more normal school year. While students will need certain things like bed sheets, coffee makers, microwave ovens, and other things for their dorm room, nothing is more important than a laptop they can use for class and everything else they’ll need to do online.
ComputersWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Gadgets to make your laptop more user friendly

College students and professors will be headed to campus this year in what we all hope is a more normal school year. While students will need certain things like bed sheets, coffee makers, microwave ovens, and other things for their dorm room, nothing is more important than a laptop they can use for class and everything else they’ll need to do online.
Computersdroid-life.com

Microsoft Surface Duo Gets July Security Patch, Still No Android 11

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Microsoft has announced a fresh update for the Surface Duo, and before you get your hopes up… No, it’s not Android 11. Will Android 11 ever come? Eh, who knows? We’re too busy focusing on Android 12’s release next month, so apologies to those who are continuing to wait for Microsoft on this front.
NFLArs Technica

Here’s the first credible Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak

The Surface Duo was one of the biggest hardware flops in recent memory, but Microsoft is still charging ahead with a sequel to the device, and now we have the first credible pictures of it. The story here is kind of weird. We're not actually sure where the pictures are from (they've been uploaded to this random YouTube channel with other uncredited content), but Windows Central's Zac Bowden says the images are legit, and since he has had an impeccable history of nailing Surface Duo rumors, his affirmation is good enough for us. Bowden calls the two devices shown off in the leak "near-final prototypes."
NFLgsmarena.com

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak shows triple camera setup

While distinctly different from most other smartphones on the market, Microsoft’s Surface Duo did not really capture the consumer interest that Microsoft hoped it would. Despite its underwhelming sales performance, Surface Duo might be getting a successor as evident by a YouTube video that gives out some details regarding its alleged second gen phone. This is the first time we're hearing anything about a Surface Duo 2 so take this info with a few grains of salt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy