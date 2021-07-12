Cancel
Women in Business | Surviving in adventure travel during the global pandemic

By Ali Coldwell
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did you come to be an IML (International Mountain Leader) and set up your own company?. Travel was always a dream for me, growing up in Bath in the UK. I got my first taste during a Raleigh International trip to Chile and obtained my first mountain leader award when I was in my early twenties. Once I’d worked for the major operators (such as Exodus and Explore) I knew I wanted to offer something more bespoke and that’s when Live Breathe Hike was born. I’d always loved mountains and got the opportunity to travel to the big ranges when I ran hiking and wine tasting holidays in Tuscany (and yes I still like the wine!) The turning point was being a single parent. I needed to change things up to incorporate childcare and was full of ideas to create more enriching experiences. Having worked for all the big operators I knew I could cherry pick the best elements to create amazing itineraries.

