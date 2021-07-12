Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Virginia lawyer stole from older clients, donated to charity to impress boss, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Lexington Herald-Leader
 17 days ago

A former lawyer in Virginia is accused of stealing money from older clients to pay for a house and donate to charity in an effort to impress her boss. Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a news release. She faces between six months and two years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Charity#House#Christian#The News Advocate#The Virginia State Bar#The News Advance#U S Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StateWRIC TV

More police officers banned from law enforcement in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More officers are being taken off the street under new reforms to decertify police. Four officers in Central Virginia were recently decertified, meaning they can no longer work in law enforcement in Virginia. Since 2020 there’s been an uptick in the number of police officers banned from law enforcement. Officials say that is partly due to better reporting and partly due to a new law.
New Orleans, LAlegalnewsline.com

BP oil spill lawyer agrees to pay $90K to firm she hired to fight suit from upset clients

NEW ORLEANS (Legal Newsline) – A lawyer sued by her BP oil spill clients has agreed to pay the bill she racked up defending herself. A consent judgment filed July 20 in New Orleans federal court indicates Shantrell Nicks of The Nicks Law Firm will pay the $89,278.87 that was sought by the law firm Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin. She’ll throw in an extra $2,575 for the Schonekas firm’s fees and costs.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

California mom, 37, and her son, 14, are arrested 'after he accidentally shot his baby sister in the leg "but mom ignored it and kept driving home"'

A California woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after police say her 14-year-old son accidentally shot his 20-month-old sister in the leg inside their mother's car. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the mother, identified as 37-year-old Veronika Pyatt, continued driving home and then proceeded to unload...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Uber driver, 40, who was carjacked and beaten by gang of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her into river in Brazil

An Uber driver who was carjacked and beaten by gang four of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her from a bridge into river in Brazil. Marcia Angola had picked up the four teens after they requested a ride on the app in Tangará da Serra, Mato Grosso, on Saturday, according to online news outlet G1.
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Her Brother Died. The Government Says She’s ‘No Longer Welcome’ to Ask Questions

Andrew Gnazdowsky was “pretty much the coolest guy in the entire world,” according to his sister Nicole. Which is why, when he died in October 2020, Nicole was hit particularly hard. Hearing that her brother, an engineer, had died while on a job site was tough enough. But when she turned to officials for answers, she was labelled “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Now, the government says she’s “no longer welcome” to contact staff, and it will not respond to any further calls.
Public SafetyPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Landlord caught breaking into tenant’s apartment and sniffing the mother and daughter’s underwear

A woman and her daughter were left fearing for their safety after their own landlord began entering their home without their permission. What is worse is that the landlord was caught rummaging through their bedroom and their personal items while they were not at home. The landlord from Connecticut was arrested after the mother alerted authorities about him breaking into their apartment and going through their underwear drawers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy